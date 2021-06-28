Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite goes on the first sale in India today: Find Price and Specifications

Xiaomi launched its thinnest phone in India last week. The Mi 11 Lite comes with a slim and light design, an AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM, and 33W fast charging support. Pre-orders for the smartphone launched in India on June 25 and will be available for sale today. Mi 11 Lite can be purchased at mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and retail stores today.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Price in India

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite starts at ₹ 20,499 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and this variant is priced at ₹ 22,499. My 11 Lite can be purchased for ₹ 18,999 and ₹ 20,999 with an offer from HDFC Bank of up to ₹ 1,500 cash back and a pre-order offer of ₹ 1,500 off. Mi 11 Lite will be available in three colour options: Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.5-inch FHD + AMOLED display and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a touch sample rate of 240Hz. Under the hood of the phone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

On the Mi 11 Lite, you get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tele macro lens. The smartphone also houses a 16-megapixel front camera. It also comes with 23 director modes for videos.

The Mi 11 Lite includes a 4250 mAh battery with support for 33 W fast charging. The phone ships with a 33 W charger in the box. On the software front, Mi 11 Lite runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The Mi 11 Lite is also equipped with dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support for wired and wireless headphones.