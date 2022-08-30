Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G launches with a unique feature: Check

Xiaomi comes with its premium Windows laptops for 2022; this time, we have the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 models first. Wondering what is "120"? Xiaomi has offered the laptop a 120Hz refresh rate display, which is a rarity in this price segment. There are two models on sale right now: the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G, which comes with a dedicated NVIDIA graphics card and the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120, which is only restricted to Intel UHD Graphics. From September 20, the laptop will go on sale.



The Xiaomi Notebook Pro comes in a single variant with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. You also get the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor as standard. The variant with Intel UHD Graphics will set you back Rs. 69,999, while the NVIDIA GeForce MX550-equipped variant will set you back Rs. 74,999. The laptop comes only in one colour variant, which is silver.



Xiaomi Notebook Pro: Specifications



The standout feature of the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 is its 14-inch 2.5K resolution display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi says that the refresh rate can be adjusted to 90Hz and 60Hz options. The screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 100% sRGB colour gamut.

The laptop is based on Windows 11 as its operating system. Inside, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor paired with 16GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD storage as standard. In addition, the laptop comes with Intel UHD graphics as standard, but the 120G variant allows you to equip an NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics card. When it comes to ports, you get 1 x Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 (for charging and data transfer), 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (for charging and data transfer), 1 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI 2.0 (4K resolution (up to 60 Hz) and 1 combo audio jack. Wireless connections include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The keyboard is backlit and comes with a dedicated macro key, while the trackpad supports multiple gestures. There is a fingerprint scanner built into the power key. It has two 2W speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. Lastly, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is backed by a 56Whr battery and comes with a 100W Type-C charger in the box that promises to fill the battery to 50 per cent in 35 minutes.