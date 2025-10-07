Xiaomi Opens 10 Premium Service Centres Across India; Elevates Customer Care with Experience-Led Access

Xiaomi, a global technology leader, today announced the opening of 10 Premium Service Centres across key Indian cities, setting a new benchmark in customer care and experience. The centres, going live starting today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, are a testament to Xiaomi's Customer First philosophy, delivering an elevated service standard and an immersive ownership journey. This milestone reinforces Xiaomi’s long-term commitment to India, with plans to expand to 100 Premium Service Centres nationwide, further complementing its extensive network that serves every pin code across the country.

Xiaomi, a global technology leader, today announced the opening of 10 Premium Service Centres across key Indian cities, setting a new benchmark in customer care and experience. The centres, going live starting today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kochi, are a testament to Xiaomi's Customer First philosophy, delivering an elevated service standard and an immersive ownership journey. Xiaomi will also unveil service centres in Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad in the coming weeks for a stronger national presence. This milestone reinforces Xiaomi’s long-term commitment to India, with plans to expand to 100 Premium Service Centres nationwide, further complementing its extensive network that serves every pin code across the country.

“At Xiaomi, our goal has always been to build more than just products - we aim to create lasting connections with the people who trust us. Launching these Premium Service Centres is a strategic step in deepening that connection and raising the bar for customer experience in India. It reflects our long-term commitment to be part of everyday life, to listen, learn, and continue innovating for the people we serve,” said Mr. Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India.

Designed to go beyond traditional after-sales care, the new Premium Service Centres embody Xiaomi’s commitment to putting users at the heart of everything they do by reimagining every touchpoint of the ownership journey. Customers can expect an elevated experience that combines a welcoming and immersive ambience with faster, more accurate service. The centres are equipped to complete 95% of repairs within 24 hours - an improvement over the current 89%, supported by advanced diagnostic tools, systematic quality checks, and a ready supply of spare parts. While the latest Counterpoint Research survey ranks Xiaomi among the top brands in service speed, with 52% of customer issues resolved within just four hours, repairs that will extend beyond two hours will still ensure uninterrupted connectivity through access to standby handsets.

In line with Xiaomi’s commitment to inclusivity and modern workplace practices, the centres also bolster gender diversity, building inclusive growth with women empowering these service centres. Each centre is staffed by certified, experienced engineers trained on the latest Xiaomi technologies, supported by regular upskilling programs. Dedicated Customer Relationship Managers provide personalised assistance, with fluency in English, Hindi, and local languages to make interactions more accessible and meaningful.

The new centres are envisioned as more than just service points - they serve as holistic experience hubs. Customers can explore and purchase Xiaomi products, enjoy paperless operations across touchpoints in line with the brand’s sustainability focus, and participate in community-building initiatives. One such initiative is Xiaomi Days, which will be held every Wednesday, offering exclusive service benefits, free software upgrades, and special customer discounts.

The centres in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kochi are open starting today, while those in Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad will open subsequently.

This marks Xiaomi's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences across India. This marks an important step in expanding its ecosystem and bringing technology closer to the people it serves.







