Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS Rollout in India; What is HyperOS, Compatible Devices

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the introduction of its HyperOS in India, slated to commence in January 2024, starting with the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6. This strategic move comes just ahead of the Redmi Note 13 launch, demonstrating Xiaomi's commitment to providing an enhanced user experience.

The company shared the news on its X platform, stating, "#XiaomiHyperOS is set to make its debut in India soon. Rollout will begin in January 2024, with the flagship #Xiaomi13Pro and #XiaomiPad6 being the first set of devices to receive it, promising an all-new and improved user experience."

Originally unveiled in China on October 23, HyperOS is described as a "human-centric" operating system designed to power Xiaomi's diverse ecosystem, spanning smartphones, cars, and home products. This new OS marks a departure from Xiaomi's MIUI system, offering a fresh interface and a range of features aimed at delivering a superior user experience.

Built upon the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and incorporating Android 14, HyperOS is engineered to unleash the full potential of Xiaomi devices. It includes dedicated optimizations for smartphones and smart devices, supported by the Xiaomi Vela system, for robust performance, even in demanding scenarios.

The key features of HyperOS include enhanced performance, AI integration, cross-device connectivity, and robust privacy and security measures. Users can expect faster boot times, smoother animations, and improved background app retention for an optimized performance experience.

The AI-driven features introduced in HyperOS encompass text generation, doodle-to-image conversion, natural language image search, and text extraction from images, enhancing user interaction and functionality.

On the connectivity front, HyperOS seamlessly integrates various Xiaomi devices, allowing users to perform tasks across devices, receive calls on alternate devices, utilize a smartphone's rear camera as a laptop webcam, share mobile data, and more. Privacy and security are prioritized through open-source components, advanced encryption, and precise permission management.

The user interface of HyperOS introduces an iOS-inspired lock screen, customizable widgets, a notification system reminiscent of Dynamic Islands, and an enhanced Quick Settings menu. The overarching goal is to deliver a polished, interconnected, and secure user experience throughout Xiaomi's device ecosystem.

HyperOS compatibility extends to various devices, including Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Xiaomi Pad 6, and Poco F5. Eligible users will receive the update through over-the-air updates, with the deployment being gradual rather than simultaneous for all users. This phased approach ensures a seamless rollout while users may need to exercise patience as HyperOS becomes available on their devices.



