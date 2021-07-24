YouTube Hits 10 Billion Download Milestone on Google Play Store

The popular video streaming app, YouTube for Android users has outdone a whopping 10 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, reports news agency IANS. With the introduction of 4G devices, refining global internet speed, and increasing access to tablets/smartphones, video streaming gained popularity over the past decade, as per 9To5Google. As the largest and most well-known streaming platform worldwide, it was expected that YouTube would become the first "proper" user-facing Android app to hit such a download milestone on the Play Store, it said.



Moreover, the app comes pre-installed on almost all devices, it is slightly bolstered and could even include some activations from back before the Play Store even existed. YouTube recently rolled out a new tool — "Super Thanks" — that will allow users to tip their favourite creators on the platform. This new feature offers the creators another way to earn money while allowing them to strengthen their bond with the viewers.

Now, YouTube fans can purchase Super Thanks to express their gratitude and show support to the content creators on the platform. They will find an animated GIF and, as a bonus, get a distinct, colourful comment to highlight their purchase, to which the creators can respond.

