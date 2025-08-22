  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

YouTube Music Celebrates 10 Years with ‘Taste Match’ Playlists and New Features

YouTube Music Celebrates 10 Years with ‘Taste Match’ Playlists and New Features
x
Highlights

YouTube Music marks its 10th anniversary by introducing evolving “taste match” playlists, concert updates, and interactive features for music fans.

YouTube Music is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of an exciting feature called “taste match” playlists. These shared playlists evolve daily, updating with fresh tracks based on the listening habits of everyone who joins them.

The company announced the feature on Thursday, highlighting that it works much like Spotify’s Blend, where joint playlists reflect the combined music preferences of a group. This offers listeners a new way to explore what their friends and family are enjoying.

YouTube Music is launching shared playlists that evolve based on the listening habits of the people who join them,” the platform explained.

Beyond playlists, YouTube Music is adding new interactive tools. Users will soon be able to leave comments directly on albums and playlists, making the experience more engaging. Additionally, through a partnership with Bands intown, upcoming concerts will appear more frequently across artist videos, Shorts, and channels.

To round things out, YouTube Music is also rolling out notifications to keep fans updated on upcoming releases, merchandise, and event dates—ensuring music lovers stay connected.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick