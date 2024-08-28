YouTube Premium Subscription Prices Increase in India: Details

YouTube Premium has recently raised its subscription prices in India, affecting all plans, including individual, family, and student options. This change means users will pay more for the ad-free streaming experience and other Premium features. The updated pricing is already in effect and applies to prepaid and recurring plans.

Individual and Family Plans Revised Pricing

Individual users who subscribe to YouTube Premium on a recurring monthly basis will now pay Rs. 149, an increase from the previous Rs. 129. The price hike is even steeper for those on the Family plan, which allows up to five members to share one account. The new monthly cost is Rs. 299, significantly higher than the previous Rs. 189. Although the Student plan remains the most budget-friendly option, it has also seen a slight increase, now costing Rs. 89 per month, up from Rs. 79.

Prepaid Plans Updated Costs

Prepaid plans, which require users to pay upfront without automatic renewal, have also been adjusted. The cost of the one-month prepaid plan for individual users has risen to Rs. 159 from Rs. 139. Similarly, the three-month plan has increased from Rs. 399 to Rs. 459, and the twelve-month plan now costs Rs. 1,490, up from Rs. 1,290.

Effect on Family and Student Plans

Among all the plans, the Family plan has experienced the most significant price increase, with the new monthly fee set at Rs. 299. The Student plan, while still the cheapest, now comes with a monthly cost of Rs. 89. These price changes affect both new and existing users, though it needs to be clarified if current subscribers will have a grace period before the new rates apply.

However, new subscribers can still take advantage of a one-month free trial, available for individual, family, and student plans. This trial allows users to explore YouTube Premium's features, such as ad-free streaming, background play, and enhanced high-definition video, before deciding whether to continue with the updated pricing.