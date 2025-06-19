YouTube to Integrate Veo 3 AI Video Generator into Shorts This Summer

YouTube is preparing to enhance its Shorts platform by integrating Google's latest AI-powered video generation tool, Veo 3, later this year. The announcement came during a keynote speech at Cannes Lions, delivered by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

Currently, Shorts creators can access AI-generated content through Veo 2 via Dream Screen, a feature that lets them insert AI-created backgrounds or even generate entire clips. Veo 3, the next evolution in Google's AI video technology, promises to bring even more powerful capabilities.

While Mohan didn’t reveal detailed features specific to Shorts, he emphasized Veo 3’s upgraded video quality and its ability to incorporate audio. These enhancements signal a significant step forward in the kind of AI-generated content creators will be able to produce within the platform. Veo 3, which was recently described by Verge journalist Allison Johnson as “a slop monger’s dream,” is expected to bring a new level of creativity and realism to Shorts.

The specifics around access and pricing for Shorts creators remain unclear. Currently, Veo 3 video generation is limited to users with subscriptions to Google’s AI Pro or AI Ultra plans. When asked whether this model will be available for free to Shorts creators or remain behind a paywall, Google has yet to respond.

This AI integration aligns with YouTube’s broader push to maintain its competitive edge in the short-form video space, currently dominated by TikTok and Instagram Reels. According to Mohan, Shorts are already experiencing massive traction, now pulling in more than 200 billion views daily. This growth reflects a rising trend in short-form, mobile-first content consumption, especially among younger audiences.

The move to include Veo 3 in Shorts also fits into Google’s wider strategy of embedding generative AI across its platforms. In addition to video, Google has recently expanded AI capabilities in search, Workspace, and Android features. Bringing this technology to YouTube Shorts can empower creators with tools to automate video production while maintaining creative control and originality.

Earlier versions of Veo focused primarily on generating stylized clips or scenes, but Veo 3’s incorporation of audio marks a notable evolution. This could open up new possibilities for dynamic storytelling, musical content, and interactive Shorts.

Although reception to AI-generated content remains mixed—ranging from excitement over possibilities to concerns about originality and authenticity—platforms like YouTube are betting on these tools to empower creators and streamline content creation.

With Veo 3 on the horizon, Shorts creators might soon have a more robust, AI-enhanced toolkit at their disposal. As the feature rolls out, it could reshape how quick, engaging content is produced—and consumed—on one of the world’s biggest video platforms.



