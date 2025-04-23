YouTube TV Redesigns App and Expands Multiview Beyond Sports

As YouTube celebrates its 20th anniversary, it’s rolling out some big changes to enhance the viewing experience on TVs. One of the standout updatesis the expansion of its Multiview feature — a fan favourite during March Madnessand NFL Sunday Ticket — now extending to include select non-sports content.

In the coming weeks, YouTube TV subscribers can experiment withbuilding their own Multiview setups using “select non-sports content,”according to a press release sent to apopular media house. Initially, the feature will beavailable with a limited number of popular channels, but YouTube plans tobroaden the offering gradually. When asked if any networks had opted out,YouTube spokesperson Allison Toh confirmed via email that the company aims toinclude “a broad set of networks across all content genres.”

Alongside this functional upgrade, YouTube is also revamping its TV app. Theredesign will improve navigation and playback quality while making it easier toaccess comments, channel information, and subscription options. According to TheInformation, this new interface could resemble Netflix’s layout, includingplacing paid subscriptions right on the homepage. The redesign comes as morepeople are watching YouTube on TVs rather than mobile devices, making a moreTV-friendly layout increasingly relevant.

YouTube’s updates seem timely, especially with Netflix also working on arefreshed homepage, something it began testing last year. On the mobile front, YouTube Premium subscribers are also in for a treat.The platform is introducing 4x playback speed on both iOS and Android devices.This feature, which was first tested in January, allows users to zip throughcontent faster — a handy tool for power users who want to watch more in lesstime.

