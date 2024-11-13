  • Menu
Zerocam: New Anti-AI Camera App for Natural Photos on Android

Highlights

Zerocam offers Android users RAW photo capture without AI processing, delivering natural images without over-enhanced colours or contrast.

Android users now have an option for unaltered photo capture with Zerocam, an “anti-AI” camera app that avoids excessive image processing by capturing images in RAW format. This minimalist app aims to keep photos natural, stripping away AI-driven effects like HDR that can sometimes make images appear overly enhanced or flat.

With a simple interface that features only a viewfinder and a camera button, Zerocam removes all settings, focusing solely on a straightforward photo-taking experience. This app mirrors the philosophy of Halide’s Process Zero mode on iPhone but goes even further in its commitment to simplicity.

Originally released on iPhone, Zerocam emerged as a response to the rise of AI-powered editing in photo apps, offering users a way to capture photos with a more natural look. Zerocam is free on the Google Play Store, but users are limited to five photos per day without a subscription, which costs $0.99 monthly or $10.99 annually. Compatibility is limited to Android 14 and later.

