Zomato sends dahi cheeni wishes to ISRO for Chandrayaan 3 launch

Renowned food delivery platform Zomato used its official Twitter account to express its support for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and its upcoming Chandrayaan 3 mission. Zomato, known for his witty social media presence, delighted netizens when he sent out a unique offering, dahi cheeni (yoghurt and sugar), as a token of good luck for the highly anticipated lunar expedition.







sending dahi cheeni to @isro for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 ❤️ — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2023





Amidst the excitement surrounding ISRO's upcoming mission, Zomato showed off his creativity by contacting the space agency with a tweet that read: "sending dahi cheeni to @isro for Chandrayaan 3 launch ❤️". The post quickly gained traction, garnering the attention of space enthusiasts, foodies, and social media users.

The choice of dahi cheeni as a good luck offering has cultural significance in India. It symbolizes a traditional gesture of good wishes for auspicious beginnings and success.

To recall, the Chandrayaan 3 mission follows Chandrayaan-2, where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities, including reaching the moon's orbit, making a soft landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover leaving the lander to study the surface of the moon.

According to scientists, after liftoff at 14:35 on Friday, about 16 minutes after takeoff, the propulsion module is expected to separate from the rocket and orbit the Earth about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km more nearest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards lunar orbit.

As India prepares for its third lunar mission, popular actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty also took to social media to express their support and admiration for ISRO scientists and the country. The highly anticipated launch of Chandrayaan 3 will take place on Friday at 2:35 p.m., with the "Fat boy" LVM3-M4 rocket carrying the mission to the moon.