Zoom is making it easy to connect your meeting directly to Twitch

Zoom announced Wednesday that it's making it easier to live-stream your meeting or webinar to Twitch by adding native integration with the streaming service to its app. After connecting your Zoom and Twitch accounts, you can start streaming your meeting in just a few clicks.



Zoom says the feature is meant to "streamline the process of sharing content within" communities, which definitely sounds like it expects this to be used for things like company webinars. I can think of a lot of use cases for this sort of thing, though: It would be an easy option for people who want to do a live podcast, share a sermon, or make something like a town hall meeting publicly available or heck, just stream your 8 a.m. stand-up. if you're really excited to share what you're working on with the world (although you'll probably want to check company policy to ensure it's okay).



To be clear, it's not like it was previously impossible to stream a Zoom meeting to Twitch. Zoom supports streaming to other platforms like Facebook and YouTube and would allow you to add a custom streaming service, so technically you could have streamed to Twitch by adding your stream URL and key. You could also have set up OBS and used it to broadcast a meeting, but both options would have been more complex than the new process, which just involves clicking the "Live on Twitch" button and logging into the service.