10 new Covid cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ten fresh Covid positive cases have been reported on Monday in Telangana State, taking the total number of active Covid infections to 55. Out of the 10 fresh Covid infections, nine of them have been reported from Hyderabad while a solitary positive infection has been reported from Karimnagar.

The State Covid health bulletin said the authorities have conducted a total of 989 Covid diagnostic tests at various government health care facilities in the State. One Covid positive patient has recovered while the remaining 55 infections are in home isolation and recovering. Test results of 12 more samples collected from suspected Covid infections are yet awaited, the health bulletin added.

