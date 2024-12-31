Live
- Reliance favours composite premium over mkt price
- RBI Guv forecasts GDP growth pickup
- Chandrababu hails successful launch of PSLV-C60 from Sriharikota
- Wanted ABT activist arrested from Bengal’s Murshidabad
- Chinna Jeeyar lays stress on values & discipline
- Spreads hate, yet no action: Oppn leaders slam Rane’s ‘Kerala mini-Pak’ quip
- CID arrests senior assistant in Sub-Collector office fire case
- Bhubaneswar: SBI donates school bus, pick-up vehicle
- Farmers must be compensated quickly: Naveen
- Crop damage: Deadline extended for farmers to submit report
Just In
10 selected in recruitment drive at Saispruthi college
Highlights
Sathupalli: A campus recruitment drive was organised by Dream Dev Technologies Hyderabad at the Saispruthi Engineering College on Monday. The...
Sathupalli: A campus recruitment drive was organised by Dream Dev Technologies Hyderabad at the Saispruthi Engineering College on Monday.
The college’s Training & Placement Officer Dr Dean V Krishna Reddy informed that 90 students from all branches studying B Tech and MBA in the final year of the college attended this drive.
The Managing Director and HR Manager from the company said that a total of 10 students were se-lected for the final list through these interviews, technical tests, group discussions, and HR inter-views.
The students who qualified for the final list will have to join various category jobs immediately after completing B Tech.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS