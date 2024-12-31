10 selected in recruitment drive at Saispruthi college

Sathupalli: A campus recruitment drive was organised by Dream Dev Technologies Hyderabad at the Saispruthi Engineering College on Monday.

The college’s Training & Placement Officer Dr Dean V Krishna Reddy informed that 90 students from all branches studying B Tech and MBA in the final year of the college attended this drive.

The Managing Director and HR Manager from the company said that a total of 10 students were se-lected for the final list through these interviews, technical tests, group discussions, and HR inter-views.

The students who qualified for the final list will have to join various category jobs immediately after completing B Tech.