100% literacy : KCR sets goal for 2020

Hyderabad: Conveying his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of New Year, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that the year 2020 would be observed as the Year of Literacy.

The slogan for all particularly every educated person would be "Each One Teach One". The aim of this programme is to achieve 100 per cent literacy during the year.

The Chief Minister said within a short span of six years of formation of the State, Telangana stood first in the country in several matters and it is a moment of pride for everyone in the Sta­te.

The CM hoped that wit­h the several victories in its kitty and taking inspiration from them, the Telangana State would further march forward in the New Year.

"Despite leading in several sectors in the country, a lot more needs to be done regarding achieving 100 per cent literacy rate.

This situation is due to the failure of the past rulers who have ignored education sector," he said. Recalling the spirit and inspiration displayed during the Telangana Statehood movement, the CM said, "Let us all make efforts to make the State number one.

The government will soon start an action plan for the total literacy in the State.

Everyone should become a stakeholder in this and help remove the bad name the state had in the literacy levels thereby making Telangana, a progressively inclined one."

In a short span of six years, the Chief Minister said, the State won several international and national awards. "It is a moment of pride for all of us that the Telangana State stood as the number one state in the country.

The one and the foremost victories of the State is when the State, which was under darkness due to power crisis, becoming a power surplus State offering uninterrupted power supply 24X7 to all the sectors and free 24X7 power supply to the farm sector," the Chief Minister said.

The fruits of Mission Bhagiratha are reaching people. The Telangana State became the first state in the country, which has solved the drinking water problem once and for all.

Other States are eager to implement Mission Bhagiratha type programmes in their respective states.

The State is registering wonders in the irrigation sector. "We could complete the pending projects by putting them on fast-track and were able to supply water to 10 lakh acres in Palamuru district.

Works on the Kaleswaram project, considered as the engineering marvel in the world, which stunned the world over, are almost completed. By the coming June, we will get cent percent results of the Kaleshwaram project," he said.