100 special teams to check drunken driving on New Year: Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana

Ramagundam: As many as 100 special teams will conduct drunk and drive tests at various places under Ramagundam Police Commissionerate to prevent road accidents during New Year celebrations on Tuesday (December 31) night, informed Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana.



In a statement released here on Monday, the Commissioner ordered the police officials to take necessary steps along with providing tight security arrangements for preventing any untoward incidents on New Year celebrations under the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate limits. He urged the people to celebrate the New Year in a peaceful atmosphere along with their family members in their residences. Tight security arrangements were made at temples, churches and Masjids to prevent any untoward incidents, he added.

The Police Commissioner warned that action will be taken against the persons, who misbehave on this occasion and against those, who will drive the vehicle after consuming alcohol and who drives with more than two persons on one vehicle. Vehicles will be seized, and cases will be registered against them. Action will be taken against those persons, who will organise New Year celebrations without taking prior permission, the CP warned.