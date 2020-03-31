1030 persons from Telangana attended Markaz Nizamuddin meeting

Hyderabad: A total of 1,030 persons from Telangana attended the meeting at Markaz Nizamuddin, the national headquarters of Tableeghi Jamaat.

According to sources, those who attended the programme include 603 persons from Hyderabad/ GHMC area followed by Nizamabad - 80; Nalgonda - 45; Warangal Urban - 38; Adilabad - 30; Khammam - 27; Jagityal - 25; Nirmal - 25; Sangareddy - 22; Karimnagar - 17; Rangareddy - 13; Vikarabad - 13; Bhadradri Kothagudem - 11; Mahabubnagar - 11; Mancheriyal - 10; Suryapet - 10; Rajanna Siricilla - 9; Mahabubabad - 6; Peddapally - 6; Jogulamba Gadwal - 5; Jangoan - 4; Nagarkurnool - 4; Yadadri - 4; Medchal - 3; Wanaparthy - 3; Medak - 2; Mulugu - 2; Jayashankar Bhupalpally - 1 and Warangal Rural - 1.

Of them, as many as 176 persons travelled to Delhi by flight while others went by train or other modes of transport, the sources said.