10th Class Evaluation bandh for two days

NagarKurnool DEO Govindarajulu said on Thursday that the Director of Government Examinations Department has issued an order announcing holidays for the tenth class evaluation centers.

A holiday has been declared for evaluation duties on the 9th of this month Ugadi and 11th of Ramzan. It has been decided to continue the evaluation program till the 13th of this month as there are two days of holidays.

