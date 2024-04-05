Live
- Delhi: Man kills wife, daughter before taking his own life
- Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi's Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Thriller ' Project Z ' Finally Set for Release
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
Just In
10th Class Evaluation bandh for two days
Highlights
NagarKurnool DEO Govindarajulu said on Thursday that the Director of Government Examinations Department has issued an order announcing holidays for...
NagarKurnool DEO Govindarajulu said on Thursday that the Director of Government Examinations Department has issued an order announcing holidays for the tenth class evaluation centers.
A holiday has been declared for evaluation duties on the 9th of this month Ugadi and 11th of Ramzan. It has been decided to continue the evaluation program till the 13th of this month as there are two days of holidays.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS