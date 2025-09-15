11 Complaints Addressed at Grievance Day in Jogulamba Gadwal Police Office

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to bringing services closer to the public and resolving citizen grievances in a transparent and timely manner. He was addressing the Grievance Day program held on Monday at the District Police Office.

During the session, the SP personally received 11 complaints from applicants who came from different parts of the district. To ensure swift action, he immediately directed the respective police station officials over phone calls, instructing them to extend all lawful assistance to the complainants in their presence.

Focus on Public-Centered Policing

Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivas Rao stated that the primary objective of Grievance Day is to make police services more accessible to the people and to ensure justice in a respectful and lawful manner. He instructed officers and staff to treat every complainant who approaches a police station with courtesy, to carefully register grievances, and when necessary, to verify matters at the field level to deliver justice.

He emphasized that such measures would help build public trust and confidence in the police department. The SP also mentioned that all petitions received during Grievance Day are being recorded online and are subject to periodic review to ensure effective follow-up and resolution.

Types of Complaints Received

Out of the 11 petitions received on the day:

3 related to land disputes

2 related to quarrels

1 related to a plot dispute

1 regarding obstruction to house construction

1 seeking a share in the husband’s property

1 related to harassment by husband

2 under other miscellaneous issues

SP Srinivas Rao assured that all grievances brought forward during Grievance Day will be addressed at the earliest possible time through lawful procedures. He added that such direct interactions between the public and the police help resolve issues efficiently while strengthening the relationship between the community and law enforcement.