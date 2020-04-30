11 districts in Telangana declared as coronavirus free

As many as 11 districts in Telangana have been declared as coronavirus free by the department of health, medical and family welfare.

With no coronavirus active cases, districts like Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Yadadri-Bhongir, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Peddapalli, Warangal rural, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Mulugu have been declared as coronavirus free.

On Wednesday, seven new cases of coronavirus were reported with the total number of cases touching 1016. And around 35 people who recovered from the virus were discharged including 13 children. With 409 people discharged so far, the number of active cases in the state is 582.

The persons who were discharged on Wednesday also include a 45-day-old baby boy. The baby boy of Mahbubnagar district had contracted the virus from his father and admitted to hospital when he was 20-day-old. The boy is said to be the youngest person in the country to have contacted the infection and recovered successfully, stated an official release from the health department.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender expressed happiness after the baby boy tested negative for the virus and has been discharged from the hospital. On the other hand, there are at least 10 persons who are undergoing treatment in the ICU at Gandhi Hospital.