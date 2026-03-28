Journalists face untold troubles in Bhadrari

Bhadrachalam: Confusion prevailed among media personnel covering the Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Bhadrachalam Temple after issues related to entry passes created inconvenience for journalists on Friday.

The grand celebrations of the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita were organised in a traditional and elaborate manner, drawing a large number of devotees and dignitaries. In view of the significance of the event, officials from the Revenue department invited media representatives for extensive coverage of the main rituals and ceremonies.

As part of the arrangements, the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) issued entry passes to journalists to facilitate their access to the venue. However, for the first time in the history of the event, two different types of passes were reportedly issued, leading to confusion among media personnel.

Journalists stated that they had submitted their photographs and accreditation card copies as instructed by the DPRO office two days prior to the event.