11-year-old sexually assaulted in Hyderabad

An eleven-year-old girl sexually assaulted under Chandrayangutta police station limits. Though the incident occurred on December 13, it came to light on Tuesday when the girl shared her ordeal with her parents.

Getting into details, the victim, a resident of Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda has gone to her father's workplace along with him. While her father was busy in his work, three persons noticed her wandering inside the firm and took to her to a room where they sexually assaulted her.

The trio later threatened her to dire consequences if she revealed the matter. However, when her parents confronted her for being depressed, the girl told her parents.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, the Chandrayangutta police registered a case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched a hunt to nab the accused who have gone absconding.

