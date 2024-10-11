  • Menu
12 kg gold handed over to Chennai-based Smart Creations

Smart Creations representatives examining and weighing the gold; EO Bhaskar Rao is seen in the photo
Smart Creations representatives examining and weighing the gold; EO Bhaskar Rao is seen in the photo

Authorities have expedited the work of gold plating the vimana gopuram (temple tower) of the famous Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Yadagirigutta: Authorities have expedited the work of gold plating the vimanagopuram (temple tower) of the famous Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

As part of this, Executive Officer (EO) Bhaskar Rao handed over the gold to the Chennai-based Smart Creations company on Thursday. Approximately 12 kg of gold was taken to Chennai and given to the company representatives.

After inspecting and weighing the gold, they accepted it. It is also learned that the temple authorities will hand over more gold to Smart Creations in another phase. Along with EO Bhaskar Rao, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) Gajivelli Raghu and SPF Inspector Seshagiri Rao transported the gold.

