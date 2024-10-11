Live
- Heavy rush continues at Durga temple for 2nd day
- Safety kits distributed to toddy tappers
- Bus service from Jammikunta to Karimnagar begins
- Indiramma Rajyam focused on all-round development: MLA
- Focus placed on flexible working hours at office
- Moderate rains likely in AP amid surface circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Ranga Kiran calls on UM Bandi
- 100 quintals broken rice seized
- 12 kg gold handed over to Chennai-based Smart Creations
- Ministers Tummala, Ponguleti inaugurate new Ankura Hospital
Highlights
Yadagirigutta: Authorities have expedited the work of gold plating the vimanagopuram (temple tower) of the famous Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.
As part of this, Executive Officer (EO) Bhaskar Rao handed over the gold to the Chennai-based Smart Creations company on Thursday. Approximately 12 kg of gold was taken to Chennai and given to the company representatives.
After inspecting and weighing the gold, they accepted it. It is also learned that the temple authorities will hand over more gold to Smart Creations in another phase. Along with EO Bhaskar Rao, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) Gajivelli Raghu and SPF Inspector Seshagiri Rao transported the gold.
