12-member team to oversee Coronavirus tests in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education has appointed a 12-member team of senior doctors from various government medical colleges and from Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad and senior officials to oversee Covid-19 treatment and facilities in the state.

The jobs assigned include nodal authority for Covid labs, maintaining enough stocks of lab consumables, reagents, kits, disposable, equipments related to Covid labs, monitoring and co-ordinating and updating lab statistics on daily basis, looking after bed strength status, discharges, data of critical patients etc and regular updation on govt website, maintaining and co-ordinating works related to oxygen requirement, ventilators etc. in DME institutions, special officer for employees insurance of covid-19 etc.

The appointed officers include Dr N Vani, Dr Rama Devi, Dr Vineela, Dr SMV Kumari, Dr Laxman Rao, Dr K Vijaya Sandeep, Dr P Shiva, Dr Nagarjuna, Dr Jayaram Reddy, Mr B Prem Kumar, Mr V Srihari Rao, Dr Vijaya Saradhini. They would be functioning from DME office in Koti till further orders. Institutions where they are working were directed to relieve them to take up the new assignment.

