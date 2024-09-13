12,756 get seats in DOST special drive phase

Hyderabad: Around 12,756 students received seat allotments in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2024 special drive phase seat allotment which was released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Thursday.

According to the TGCHE officials, the total number of candidates allotted in special drive phase was 12,756.

Around 11,616 candidates got seats in first priority while 1,140 candidates got seat allotment in second and other priorities. The total number of candidates who exercised web options but could not get seat allotment because of their limited choice of web-options was 337.

The Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) provides a convenient platform for students seeking admission into undergraduate courses offered by participating state universities, including Osmania, Telangana, and Palamuru Universities.

Faculty wise allotments in Arts was 2,143, Commerce- 5,137 , Life Sciences- 2,789 , Physical Science - 2,330, D Pharmacy: 354 , and Others - 3 .

All the candidates who secured a seat are instructed to reserve it through online self-reporting from September 13 to 16 , by paying Rs 50o or Rs 1,000 (as the case may be) on the DOST candidate login. The students who are allotted to Government Degree Colleges or University Colleges and who are eligible, provisionally, for ePASS fee reimbursement (after caste and income certificate verifications) need not pay any amount to reserve the allotted seat, while online self-reporting, said a senior officer, TGCHE.