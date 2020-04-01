15 attendees, kin test positive in Telangana

Hyderabad: All those who had attended the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat event seem to have become the carriers of the deadly coronavirus in India.

While a majority of them were traced to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, about 1500 from Tamil Nadu, who had gone to Delhi, are yet to be traced. Only 50 of them have been traced and of them 45 have been confirmed as positive cases.

In Telangana, 15 persons who either attended the religious meeting in Delhi in the second week of March or their family members tested positive to Covid-19 taking the total figure of positive cases in TS to 77.

This development comes in the wake of Telangana government identifying over 1,000 persons with Delhi travel history, who are being screened for Covid-19 infection.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health department, there are 77 active cases in the state at present.

Considering the 14 discharged/cured cases and six deaths so far, it is clear that the total positive cases so far in Telangana are nearing century mark.

However, the Health department officials did not clarify on the total positive cases so far in the state. Meanwhile, the Health department has stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has appealed to all family members of the persons with Delhi travel history to voluntarily come to Gandhi Hospital to undergo sample testing.

The department was also told to take steps to shift family members of persons with Delhi travel history and suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell anemia or dialysis patients in separate vehicles.

Pregnant women also do not worry about treatment as they would be admitted to the Mother and Children Hospital, authorities said.