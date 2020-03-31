15 food centres set up for poor at Warangal

Warangal: In a bid to help the poor, whose livelihood has become a question since the government had enforced the lockdown to contain the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender along with several other philanthropists set up 15 food centres in Warangal.



Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod, who inaugurated a food centre near Pochamma Maidan on Tuesday, lauded the efforts of the MLA. "It's a huge gesture especially when the poor are struggling for their livelihood which was affected by the lockdown," Rathod said.

MLA Narender said: "We have made arrangements to provide food to at least 150 persons at each centre every day." He said that employees - sanitation workers, doctors and the policemen - engaged in fight against coronavirus can also have the food at these centres. We have accommodated the vegetable market in the 32 acres in the Azam Jahi Mills ground to ensure social distancing among the people to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease, he said.

The Minister and the MLA inaugurated 'Ready to Door' android application which facilitates citizens to order groceries to their doorsteps. The duo told the people to make use of the app which allows them to stay at home.