16 DSPs gets new postings in Telangana

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday transferred 16 DSPs and gave them new postings.



The officers with new postings are P Saidaiah – ACP Bellampally, S V Hari Krishna – ACP Traffic L B Nagar, M Kiran Kumar – ACP Nizamabad town, A Venkateshwarlu – DGP office, R Sanjay Kumar – ACP Saifabad, Ch Venugopal – DGP office, Ch Sridhar – ACP Banjara Hills, M Sudharshan – DGP office, P Subbaiah – ACP Jubilee Hills, K Venkat Reddy – ACP Medchal, Raja Ramanujam – ACP Sattupally Khammam, Kathuri Srinivas – ACP Amberpet, Bonda Kishan – ACP Warangal, K Giri – DGP office, K Narasimha Reddy – ACP Yadadri and N Saidulu – ACP Yadagirigutta.

Similarly, the State government has notified transfers and postings of IPS & Non-Cadre Officers as follows:

S Ranga Reddy, IPS (2009), who is waiting for posting, was posted as Superintendent of Police (PCS&S).

Yogesh Goutam, IPS (2018), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn), Cyberabad.

R Venkateswarlu, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police (CID), Telangana, Hyderabad.

J Raghavendar Reddy, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police (Admn), Railways.

I Pooja, Superintendent of Police (NC) is retained as Principal, PTC, Warangal. This cancels the earlier orders posting her as Deputy Director, TSPA vide G.O. read above.

C Satish, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police (Legal) O/o DGP, Telangana, Hyderabad. This cancels the earlier orders posting him as Principal, PTC, Warangal.

D Muralidhar, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Warangal. This cancels the earlier orders posting as Superintendent of Police (Legal) O/o DGP, Telangana.