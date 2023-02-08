16 DSPs gets new postings in Telangana
- State government has notified transfers and postings of IPS & Non-Cadre Officers
- DGP Anjani Kumar transfers these 16 DSPs and posted them in various locations in Telangana
Hyderabad: Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday transferred 16 DSPs and gave them new postings.
The officers with new postings are P Saidaiah – ACP Bellampally, S V Hari Krishna – ACP Traffic L B Nagar, M Kiran Kumar – ACP Nizamabad town, A Venkateshwarlu – DGP office, R Sanjay Kumar – ACP Saifabad, Ch Venugopal – DGP office, Ch Sridhar – ACP Banjara Hills, M Sudharshan – DGP office, P Subbaiah – ACP Jubilee Hills, K Venkat Reddy – ACP Medchal, Raja Ramanujam – ACP Sattupally Khammam, Kathuri Srinivas – ACP Amberpet, Bonda Kishan – ACP Warangal, K Giri – DGP office, K Narasimha Reddy – ACP Yadadri and N Saidulu – ACP Yadagirigutta.
Similarly, the State government has notified transfers and postings of IPS & Non-Cadre Officers as follows:
S Ranga Reddy, IPS (2009), who is waiting for posting, was posted as Superintendent of Police (PCS&S).
Yogesh Goutam, IPS (2018), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn), Cyberabad.
R Venkateswarlu, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police (CID), Telangana, Hyderabad.
J Raghavendar Reddy, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police (Admn), Railways.
I Pooja, Superintendent of Police (NC) is retained as Principal, PTC, Warangal. This cancels the earlier orders posting her as Deputy Director, TSPA vide G.O. read above.
C Satish, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police (Legal) O/o DGP, Telangana, Hyderabad. This cancels the earlier orders posting him as Principal, PTC, Warangal.
D Muralidhar, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Warangal. This cancels the earlier orders posting as Superintendent of Police (Legal) O/o DGP, Telangana.