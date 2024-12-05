16 ULBs in RR dist exceed 80% enumeration

Rangareddy: As the date of the ongoing door-to-door survey is drawing closer, nine out of 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Rangareddy district have so far recorded 90 per cent enumeration, of which four municipalities have already crossed the mark of 100 per cent ahead of the closing day. With this, all the 16 ULBs of the district have achieved a mark of 83.1 per cent by December 4.

Among the list, four ULBs that crossed the mark of hundred per cent enumeration as of December 4 have included Meerpet municipal corporation, besides three municipalities such as Shamshabad, Tukkuguda, and Shankarpally. Similarly, Jalpally, Turkayamjal, Narsingi, Pedda Amberpet, and Ibrahimpatnam municipalities saw 90 per cent completion of enumeration as of December 4.

The remaining seven ULBs that include Shadnagar, Badangpet, Adibatla, Kothur, Manikonda, Amangal, and Bandlaguda have reached closer to the mark of 70 per cent while still four days are left to put the curtains down.

Interestingly, two corporations out of the 16 municipalities present two different pictures when it comes to reaching the people during the survey. While Meerpet Municipal Corporation achieved a 100 per cent mark even before the closing date, the Bandlaguda Jagir municipality comes with a least number of 53.9 per cent as of December 4. In Meerpet Municipal Corporation, the survey teams reached 20,968 out of 20,968 households during the last month. In the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, a mere 19,625 households were covered out of 36,422 families.

On the other hand, 21 out of 27 mandals of Rangareddy together saw a total of 99.99 per cent enumeration as on Wednesday. During the last month, month 2,70,481 out of 270,520 households were covered in this rural part of the district. Barring two mandals, such as Amangal and Kondurg, all the remaining 19 mandals saw achieving 100 per cent mark by December 4.