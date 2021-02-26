1,600 MW Telangana power project to start this year: NTPC CGM

Ramagundam: The first phase of 1600 MWs Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) taken up by NTPC Ramagundam on its premises is all set to commission its two units of 2x800 MWs of power plants during the next financial 2021-2022 year.

Disclosing this to newsmen in NTPC Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Thursday, NTPC Chief General Manager Sunil Kumar said the Telangana project works were progressing at full swing after overcoming the hurdles caused due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. Stating that 85 per cent of power generated at Telangana power project would be utilised by the Telangana government, the CGM said they were confident of commissioning both the units during 2021-2022 financial year.

Regarding second phase 2400 MWs of Telangana Power Project, Sunil Kumar said the project was at discussion level and confident of executing it very soon after completing all formalities. The coal for Telangana project would be supplied from Mandakini coal block, Odisha and tapering linkage from Singareni for 6.85 million tonnes per annum. Sripada Yellampalli project would supply 2 TMCs water for thermal power project, he stated.

100 MWs floating solar power plant by May

Giving details about the diversification of NTPC Power Plant, CGM Sunil Kumar said that they had already started generating 10 MWs solar power at Ramagundam since January 2014. They were planning to install 100 MWs of floating solar power plant at NTPC reservoir and commission it tentatively in May this year. The NTPC was also planning to set up additional 80 MWs of floating solar power plant in NTPC reservoir, he stated.

When asked about plans to take up floating solar power plants in reservoirs of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, the CGM informed that they would study the feasibility of floating solar power plants at its reservoir and later examine about setting up of floating plants in all the water bodies available in the region. He said solar power was costing Rs 2.61 paise per unit and thermal power was costing Rs 3.20 paise per unit and added that they were taking all measures to reduce the production cost of thermal power project.

NTPC Ramagundam, which had become inspiration in the State to develop mini forests in small pieces of land by adopting Miyawaki method, Sunil Kumar said that they had already developed two phases of Miyawaki forests in NTPC premises by planting 14,000 plants.