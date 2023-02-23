167 vehicles seized during ‘Nakabandi’

Jagtial: The police enforced 'nakabandi' across the Jagtial district on Wednesday in an effort to check activities of anti-social elements and suspects.

The curbs were enforced from 2 to 5 pm blocking all pathways to the district, said Superintendent of Police Eggadi Bhaskar. The police checked about 1,000 vehicles and seized 167 for lack of proper documents.

While advising people to ensure that they have proper number plates of vehicles so as to avoid challans, the SP warned that cases would be registered and action taken if

number plates were either hidden or not proper. He stated that widespread checking would be taken up across the district to check crimes. Bhaskar urged people to inform the police if they spot any 'suspicious' persons.

The officers who accompanied the SP included CI Kishore, SIs Arif Ali Khan, Ramanamurthy, Lakshminarayana, Praveen Kumar and several ASIs.