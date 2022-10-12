16,824 candidates to appear for Group-I test in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan said that all arrangements have been made to conduct the Group-1 preliminary examination smoothly on October 16 in the district.

He informed that a total of 16, 824 candidates were appearing for the test in the district and 35 examination centres have been set up for that. 35 Chief Superintendents, 10 Liaison Officers, 35 Assistant Liaison Officers, 5 Flying Squads, 33 Ph Scribes and 264 PH scribes have been appointed. Karnan attended video conference conducted by the TSPSC Chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy with Collectors of all districts from Hyderabad on Wednesday. He said CCTV cameras have been installed in all chief superintendents' rooms, a strong room has been set up in the district treasury office.

Around 297 principals, vice principals, tahsildars, naib tehsildars and district officials have been appointed to monitor the examination. Candidates should attend the test with chappals as shoes were not allowed and if any candidate is found with erased answers in the OMR sheet he or she would be disqualified.

TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramchandran, CP V Satyanarayana, Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal, RDO Anand Kumar, Chief Superintendents, Liaison Officers, Assistant Liaison Officers and others participated in the meeting.