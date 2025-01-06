  • Menu
17 Complaints Received in Police Public Interface

On Monday, 17 complainants from various parts of the district visited the Police Public Interface program at the Nagarkurnool SP office.

Nagar Kurnool : On Monday, 17 complainants from various parts of the district visited the Police Public Interface program at the Nagarkurnool SP office.

District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath personally interacted with the complainants, inquiring about their issues and directed the concerned police officers to resolve the complaints swiftly.

The SP was informed by office staff that 5 complaints were related to justice matters, while 12 complaints pertained to land panchayat issues.

