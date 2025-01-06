Live
- Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Visits Udyan Utsav-2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges PM Modi to Approve Pending Railway Projects
- Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi mourn martyrdom of security personnel in Bijapur Maoist attack
- Lucknow airport records robust growth as flyers’ headcount surges past 5.21 million in April-December
- Tributes Pour in for BA Raju on His 65th Birth Anniversary
- Japan's Nippon Steel, US Steel file lawsuit against US government
- Hyderabad's Cherlapalli Railway Terminal Inaugurated: Key Development in City's Transport Infrastructure
- Congress Government Takes Pride in Hyderabad’s Development: CM Revanth Reddy
- Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion, investment plans in India: PM Modi
- World Test Championship 2025: How Australia Could Still Miss Out on WTC Final Spot
Just In
17 Complaints Received in Police Public Interface
Highlights
On Monday, 17 complainants from various parts of the district visited the Police Public Interface program at the Nagarkurnool SP office.
Nagar Kurnool : On Monday, 17 complainants from various parts of the district visited the Police Public Interface program at the Nagarkurnool SP office.
District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath personally interacted with the complainants, inquiring about their issues and directed the concerned police officers to resolve the complaints swiftly.
The SP was informed by office staff that 5 complaints were related to justice matters, while 12 complaints pertained to land panchayat issues.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS