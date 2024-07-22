17-year-old dies after being kicked by horse

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy, Mohammed Ibrahim died after a horse kicked him in the stomach during the Moharram procession in the city, which was held on Wednesday.

Ibrahim, a resident of Ghazi-e-Millat colony was pursuing his intermediate from a private college. On Wednesday, Ibrahim went to attend the Alam procession at Engine Bowli, Falaknuma in the evening along with his friends.

According to the police, the victim was walking along with other participants when a horse that was part of the procession kicked him in the stomach. He fell on the road and was shifted to the hospital after he complained of stomach pain.

The doctors advised the family members of Ibrahim to shift him to another hospital for better treatment. However, they took him home.

When Ibrahim complained of stomach pain again two days later, the family took him to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors said that Ibrahim's liver was damaged. He later died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

A case was registered, and an investigation is going on.