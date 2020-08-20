1,724 new cases in Telangana, coronavirus tally touch 97,424

Coronavirus in Telangana: As many as 1,724 coronavirus positive cases have been reported across the state in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 97,424. With 10 new deaths due to coronavirus, the death toll touched to 729.

On the other hand, 1,195 persons have been recovered from the virus in a single day with which the recovery count reached 21,509. At present, there are 21,509 active cases in the state out of which 15,076 are in home/institutional isolation.

The positive cases have been reported from GHMC (395), Rangareddy (169), Medchal-Malkajgitri (105), Karimnagar (101), Warangal Urban (91), Nalgonda (67), Siddipet (61), Sangareddy (45), Mancherial (45), Suryapet (44), Peddapalli (43), Jogulamba-Gadwal (37), Jagtial (37), Rajanna-Sircilla (37), Medak (34), Kamareddy (32), Warangal Rural (32), Wanaparthy (28), Mahabubabad (28), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (27), Nirmal (23), Nagarkurnool (22), Adilabad (17), Vikarabad (14), Jangaon (13), Mulugu (11), Narayanpet (9), Komaram Bheem Asifabad (7), Jayashankar-Bhupalpally (7).

The government on Thursday conducted 23,841 tests out of which, the results of 1,724 came positive and the reports of 968 are pending. So far, 8,21,311 tests have been conducted by the government.