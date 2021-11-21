18 Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams soon in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: After successfully developing over 19, 413 Palle Prakruthi Vanams (PPV) in villages across the State, the Panchayat Raj department planning is planning to develop Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams in all the mandal headquarters or in any village close to mandal headquarters in all the districts to increase greenery.



The officials noted that Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams are useful in increasing greenery in the State. Once Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams and mini Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams are completed, every mandal will soon have a mini forest, they added.

It is planned to develop these parks in an area of eight to 10 acres and the government has already accorded administrative sanction for developing the parks. Similarly, it is also planned to develop four mini Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams in all the mandals.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director G Madhusudhan Raju informed that these parks will be developed in about 166.89 acres of land in 22 mandals in the district.

He further said that they have taken all measures to plant 2,500 to 3,000 saplings in each acre in the parks. In all, around 3.60 lakh saplings will be planted in 22 mandals.

Development of land and plantation has been completed in 18 mandals and works are yet to be completed in four mandals - Chandrugonda, Aswaraopet, Burgampahad and Dummugudem - as the lands acquired in these mandals were in dispute, the Project Director said.