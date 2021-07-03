1.8 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Telangana on Friday

Telangana on Friday administered 1,83,627 vaccine doses till 9 pm, according to the report issued by the state health department today.

Of the total 1,83,627, 1,48,146 people were given the first vaccine dose and 35,481 were administered the second dose. Among the people who received the first dose on July 2 include 138 healthcare workers, 1,15,810 people between 18-44 years and remaining 32,035 are from 45 age group and above.

While, the people who were vaccinated with the second dose include 287 healthcare Workers, 8,739 people from the 18-44 age group and 26,043 who are above 45 years of age.

Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said the vaccination drive for the age group 18-44 began on Thursday.