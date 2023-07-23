1.85L women screened under Arogya Mahila scheme in TS

Hyderabad: The random tests conducted on women under the ‘Arogya Mahila’ programme of the government resulted in identification of 1,313 women for breast cancer symptoms and 1,340 had symptoms of cancer. Over 1.85 lakh women were screened under the Arogya Mahila programme of the government. The government had started the Arogya Mahila with an aim to prioritise the complete health and well-being of women. With a total of 272 Arogya Mahila Clinics, the programme endeavours to reach out to women from across the State.

According to a senior official, the programme was aimed at early detection of diseases through symptom-based screening followed by timely and suitable treatment to ensure women’s health remains a top priority. The official informed that every Tuesday, the ‘Arogya Mahila Clinics’ open their doors exclusively to women, offering a supportive environment with an all-female team of doctors and staff. These clinics provide a diverse range of medical tests and services that cater to the unique health aspects specific to women.

The services provided in these include screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, anemia, and other general health parameters, vital screenings for oral, cervical, and breast cancers, with the aim of detecting potential issues early on for timely and effective intervention, identification and treatment of micronutrient deficiencies, such as iodine, folic acid, iron, vitamin B12, and vitamin D, tests for urinary tract infections (UTI) and pelvic inflammatory diseases (PID), Hormone replacement therapy and counseling for menopause-related concerns, addressing fertility issues and sexual health, awareness programs about weight management, yoga, exercise, and overall well-being.

The official said that the response to the ‘Arogya Mahila’ was remarkable, with 1,85,492 women availing the screening services in the last 20 Tuesdays. The commitment to cancer screenings remains steadfast under the programme. With 142,868 individuals undergoing screening for oral cancer, 859 of them were identified for further evaluation. Similarly, 141,226 women have received breast cancer screenings, with 1,313 individuals showing symptoms. Among them, 26 women were diagnosed with breast cancer. For cervical cancer, 33,579 women were screened, with symptoms detected in 1,340 women. After further evaluation, 26 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer and referred to MNJ Cancer Hospitals for specialized treatment.

The number of clinics are 272, total women screened are 185,492, total patient investigations raised were 46,813, total women referred to higher facilities were 11,064. The number of VIA for cervical cancer performed were 33,579, number of oral cavity examination done were 142,868, clinical breast examinations conducted were 141,226, screening for Micronutrient disorders were 65,038, number of thyroid profiles were 24,177, number of CBP done were 27,788.