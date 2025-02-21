2 imprisoned for life for assaulting minor

Khammam: First Additional District Judge K Umadevi announced imposed life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.10 lakh each on the accused who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. The verdict was an-nounced on Thursday, said Khanapuram Haveli Police Station Inspector Bhanu Prakash.

According to the prosecution story, on February 7, 2021, two men forcibly took the girl, who was playing outside her house, with false words and forced her to commit sexual acts in a deserted area on the outskirts of the city. A complaint was filed at the Khammam Khanapuram Haveli Police Station by the girl’s parents. The judge who heard the case said that accused A1 Kalepally Sampath (25,) auto driver from Ramanagutta, Khammam who committed the kidnapping and sexual assault and accused A2 Pasuvula Naveen (25), painter from Manchikanti Nagar, Khammam who assisted him were sentenced to life imprisonment along with the fine.