2 of same Thanda ends life in separate incidents

Mahabubnagar: In a shocking turn of events, two persons committed suicide in two separate incidents. The incident took place at Chintalgadda Thanda in Maripeda Mandal of Mahabubnagar district on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Naveen (35) and Sharada (32). According to police, the duo is believed to have taken the extreme step by consuming pesticides. The police had to rush to different areas of the same Thanda to inspect the bodies. The bodies were found near two wells in Chintalagadda. Police rushed to the spots and registered the cases separately. The bodies were shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.