2 persons electrocuted

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two people were electrocuted to death while removing a sign board at a commercial building at Habsiguda on Friday night.

Police said that J Balu (36) and G Mallesh (25) were removing the sign board of a company when the incident happened. At the instance of Tati Ravi, who was opening an office on the third floor of Varalaxmi Arcade building, the two victims were on duty.

“Balu and Mallesh tied the signboard to wires and were pulling it when the signboard slipped and fell on the power cables. Both of them got electrocuted and collapsed on the terrace,” said Nacharam sub inspector, B Venkataiah.

On information the fire department, electricity department and police officials rushed to the spot and after switching off the power supply shifted the injured to hospital. The doctors pronounced them dead.A case has been registered and investigation is on.