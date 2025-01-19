Live
- Police arrest notorious blackmailer targeting young women
- TDP has an ace up its sleeve to breathe fresh air in TG unit
- Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirumala Temple Comes to a Close
- Civil Servants, Shoulder Shared Responsibilities!
- Hyd-Amaravati bypass bridge works to be completed by April
- Delhi polls: Women voters top agenda of all 3 parties
- Activities launched as part of 12-month action plan
- Rousing welcome for Amit Shah
- CM to promote ‘Brand AP’ at World Economic Forum
- Minister, collector take part in cleanliness drive
Just In
2 persons electrocuted
In a tragic incident, two people were electrocuted to death while removing a sign board at a commercial building at Habsiguda on Friday night.
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two people were electrocuted to death while removing a sign board at a commercial building at Habsiguda on Friday night.
Police said that J Balu (36) and G Mallesh (25) were removing the sign board of a company when the incident happened. At the instance of Tati Ravi, who was opening an office on the third floor of Varalaxmi Arcade building, the two victims were on duty.
“Balu and Mallesh tied the signboard to wires and were pulling it when the signboard slipped and fell on the power cables. Both of them got electrocuted and collapsed on the terrace,” said Nacharam sub inspector, B Venkataiah.
On information the fire department, electricity department and police officials rushed to the spot and after switching off the power supply shifted the injured to hospital. The doctors pronounced them dead.A case has been registered and investigation is on.