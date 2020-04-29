2 policemen suspended for thrashing youth in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two policemen were suspended for thrashing youth in two separate incidents occurred under Mirchowk and Golconda police station limits. The orders have been issued by the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar.

The policemen are learned to have attacked the youth who ventured outside the home to buy essential goods. The constable of Mirchowk police station and a home guard of Golconda police station was also accused of using foul language at the citizens.

This comes after a series of complaints from the citizens over excesses being committed by the policemen on lockdown duty.

In the first case, a 19-year-old Arbaz suffered serious head injuries when the constable attacked the youth with a stick when he came out for buying fruits to break the Ramadan fast. In the second case, a 19-year-old Junaid who was out to distribute essential items to the poor and needy was thrashed by the Golconda station house officer.

Placing the two under suspension, CP Anjani Kumar said," Hyderabad city police remain committed to the safety, security and dignity of a common man." He also tweeted," HG Hanumantu of PS Golconda is placed under suspension for unprofessional conduct. SHO Golconda is given a charge memo for not properly briefing his subordinates in the discharge of duties."

HG Hanumantu of PS Golconda is placed under suspension for unprofessional conduct. SHO Golconda is given a charge memo for not properly briefing his subordinates in discharge of duties. — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) April 28, 2020





Mirchowk Constable officer Ch Sudhaker is placed under suspension for his unprofessional conduct which caused injury to a civilian. Hyd city police remain committed to safety, security and dignity of a common man. — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) April 28, 2020



