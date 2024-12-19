2 SCR RPF personnel receive Railway Minister’s Award

Hyderabad: Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of South Central Railway (SCR) have been bestowed with the Railway Minister’s award in recognition of their service. According to SCR officials, T Nagarjuna Reddy, sub-inspector, RPF post, Secunderabad, and in charge of the anti-human trafficking unit, has demonstrated exceptional dedication in combating the menace of human trafficking.

Under his leadership, 67 children were rescued from the grip of traffickers who were exploiting them for bonded labour and sexual abuse. Additionally, he also rescued 187 minor children in need of care and protection through ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte.’ While on duty at Umdanagar railway station, Dudekula Vusenaiah, head constable, RPF, Hyderabad, noticed a person crossing the railway tracks, seemingly unaware of an approaching train despite repeated warnings from the loco pilot. Recognising the imminent danger, Vusenaiah acted with remarkable presence of mind and swift reflexes, rushing to the person and pulling him to safety.

T Nagarjuna Reddy, sub-inspector, RPF post, Secunderabad, has been honoured with the ‘Railway Minister's Mahila Ewam Bal Suraksha adak.’ and Dudekula Vusenaiah, head constable, RPF, Hyderabad, has been awarded the ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak.’.