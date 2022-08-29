20 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted

Narasaraopet: The engineering officials of Nagarjuna Sagar Project on Sunday lifted 20 crest gates of the reservoir up to five feet level and released 2,14,000 cusecs of floodwater to the downstream. The reservoir is getting 1,19,151 cusecs of floodwater.

At present, water level in the reservoir is 309.3558 TMC feet level, while its full storage capacity is 312.0450 TMCs.

Water level in the reservoir is expected to touch full capacity within one or two days.

If the inflows into the reservoir will increase, the officials are likely to increase the discharge of floodwater to the downstream.

The engineering officials of Pulichintala Project lifted eight crest gates up to three feet level and released 1,93,259 cusecs of floodwater from the reservoir to the downstream of the project. The project is getting 1,11,894 cusecs of floodwater from the upstream of the project.

According to engineering officials, at present water level in the reservoir is 51.73 meters (169.716 feet), while the full capacity of the reservoir is 53.34 meters (175 feet level).

In case of need the officials are making arrangements to release the floodwater to the downstream. Heavy discharge of floodwater is expected to reach the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada city.

The revenue officials are feeling that there is no threat due to release of floodwater from the upstream of Prakasam Barrage.