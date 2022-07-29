20 students of Agri Univ suspended for ragging

Hyderabad: Even when the ragging was prohibited in the educational institutions, the incident of ragging continues to come to fore. In such one incident, twenty students of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University were suspended following allegations that they indulged in ragging of junior students on the campus here.

The suspended students were from second and third year BSc (Hons) Agriculture.

While 13 students were suspended from the hostel till the end of their degree, another seven students were suspended from the college for first semester of 2022-23 besides suspension from hostel till the end of the degree as per the regulations.

According to the university officials, senior students were found to be involved in ragging of first year students who asked their juniors to write their records.

Following a complaint from a first-year student, the anti-ragging committee of the College of Agriculture, Rajendranagar, held a series of meetings with first, second and third year students of BSc Hons Agriculture at Boys hostel.

The committee enquired about the ragging incident with all the first year students individually.

Though the second and third year students denied ragging the juniors, based on the information furnished by the first year students and the case description of the victim and report submitted by the anti-ragging committee, the students were suspended.