20 villages to face Bhageeratha supply disruptions

Mahabubnagar: As many as 20 villages across Addakula and Moosapet mandals of Mahabubnagar are expected to face disruptions in the Mission Bhageeratha water supplies for the next three days up to October 6, due to the repair works of Mission Bhageeratha pipeline near Vemula stage on National Highway 44 in Addakal mandal.

According to Putta Venkat Reddy Executive Engineer, Mission Bhageeratha Grid Mahabubangar Division, residents of two major mandals Moosapet and Addakula and some other villages in Mahabubnagar district will experience a temporary disruption in water supply due to essential maintenance work on the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline. From 6:00 AM on October 3 until 6:00 AM on October 6, the water supply will be halted.

“The main reason for interruption in the supply is due to the ongoing widening of roads at key locations along National Highway 44, particularly near the Vemula stage. With this development, we are expecting people from more than 20 villages will suffer water supply shortages. We urge the people to make alternative arrangements for the next three days, by which time the works will be completed and as usual, the water supply will be restored,” said Venkat Reddy. Under the Addakal mandal as many as 17 villages and 3 villages in the Musapeta mandal—specifically Konreddipalli, Nandipet, and Shankalmaddi villages will be affected.