200 new ambulances to replace old ones in Telangana soon

Sangareddy: The Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday announced that the government would purchase 200 new '108' ambulances which will replace the old ones that had operated for more than 3 lakh kilometres.



He made this announcement while responding to a request made by Munipally MPP Shailaja, who urged the Minister to replace the old ambulance in her mandal, during the Zilla Parishad meeting on Tuesday.

Harish Rao said that he had conducted a review meeting in Hyderabad on the '108' ambulance services. The health department has already ordered 200 new ambulances, he said, adding that the new '108' ambulances would be pressed into service within 45 days.

The Minister said they had identified 200 ambulances that had travelled more than 3 lakh kilometres in Telangana.

Harish Rao also participated in Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary celebrations in Sangareddy.