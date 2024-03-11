20L Indiramma houses for beneficiaries: Ponguleti

Bhadrachalam: Minister for Revenue, Housing and I&PR Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated the twenty lakh Indiramma houses will be given away to beneficiaries in the next five years.Ponguletiwas addressing the media during his visit to temple town Bhadrachalamon Sunday for the inspection of arrangements for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to Bhadrachalam and Manuguru.

Ponguleti informed that the Indiramma houses scheme will officially be launched by the CM on Monday. “The scheme will be launched as part of the six guarantees promised by the Congress,” he said.

“As part of the first around 3,500 houses will be sanctioned under the scheme in each constituency. Also, Rs 5 lakh will be sanctioned to every beneficiary under the scheme. The scheme will also be available for eligible scribes,” he said.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place for the CM’s tour to the district. The SP of BhadradriKothagduem district Rohit Raju said that security arrangement

for the CM’s tour would include 15 Additional SPs, 35 DSPs, 55 CIs, 320 constables,65 women PCs, and 230 home guards.