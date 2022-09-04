2,237 farmers committed suicide under TRS rule

Kamareddy: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has alleged that 2,237 farmers committed suicide in Telangana after the TRS government came to power. Sitharaman met with the farmers and learned about their problems at the Loksabha Pravas Yojana Rythu Sammelan programme held in Gandhari on Saturday. Farmers said they were happy that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came to know the problems of farmers directly like never before. On the occasion, Union Finance Minister said that 7,658 crores have been provided to 37 lakh farmers since 2014 to Telangana through PM Kisan Saman Nidhi. She alleged that the TRS government could not provide any compensation to the displaced people of Mid Maneru, Mallannasagar, Palamuru and Sita Rama project. Sitharaman alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has created trouble for farmers by threatening not to cultivate maize crop in the land where maize crop is grown.

She expressed concern that 91 per cent of farmers committing suicide in the country are from Telangana. Quoting National Crime Branch statistics, 2,237 farmers committed suicide from 2017 to 2019, she said. She made sarcastic comments saying that the TRS government is responsible for everything and should answer for farmer suicides. She said that the tenant farmers in Telangana are not being reassured. She said that sugarcane farmers are supporting ethanol production for sugar support price.

She said that we are providing information to the farmers at the micro level through the farmer card for soil fertility. She said that if solar panels are installed in four directions on Agri fields, the central government will provide subsidy and excess electricity generated will be bought by the power companies and pay farmers.