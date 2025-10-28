249 liquor shops allotted through lottery in RR dist

Rangareddy: Following thorough rounds of assessments by the Excise department and meticulous process of scrutiny, the Ranga Reddy district administration finally approved 249 liquor shops for 2025-2027. The officials went into a huddle many times to pick applications filed from across by scores of aspirants.

According to officials, 16,381 applications were received from both the two excise units of Saroornagar and Shamshabad. While 7,845 pleas were filed from the Saroornagar unit, 8,536 were received from Shamshabad. While the Saroornagar unit secured 138 retail shops, the Shamshabad unit got 111 shops.

On Monday district collector C Narayan Reddy, took part in the lottery process at a convention hall in Shamshabad that later saw the announcement of a total 249 approved shops picked-up through a draw. He was accompanied by additional collector Srinivas. The lottery process was said to have been supervised by Saroornagar Excise Prohibition Officer Ujwala Reddy and Shamshabad Excise Prohibition Officer Krishnapriya.

The officials claimed that the intent behind the meticulous exercise was to ensure transparency in selecting the candidates and smoothly allotting the shops before the names of the allottees were announced.

“The lottery of liquor shops was conducted in a completely transparent manner in compliance with the orders issued by the government,” claimed Reddy. He said, there are 249 A4 liquor shops under the Excise ambit of the district. Saroornagar unit got 138 liquor shops, while 111 were allotted for the Shamshabad unit. The shops were selected after a careful examination of a total applications.